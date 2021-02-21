NY Judge rules on AG’s “unAmerican” lawsuit against the NRA









A New York judge on Thursday denied the National Rifle Association’s bid to throw out a state lawsuit that seeks to put the powerful gun advocacy group out of business.

Judge Joel Cohen will allow the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit to proceed and he won’t allow it to move to the federal court as the NRA asked.

This is tyranny.

The lawsuit is frivolous, but the judge is ignoring that aspect. James wants to deny the NRA the right to declare bankruptcy and then seize assets, not debts, just assets.

James’ lawsuit, filed last August, seeks the NRA’s dissolution under state nonprofit law over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for trips, no-show contracts, and other expenditures.

She opened an investigation based on no facts like Levrentiy Beria might have done.

NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said, “What NYAG Letitia James is attempting to do to the @NRA is UNAMERICAN. It’s a political hit job because she hates what NRA stands for. Make no mistake, if they can do it to the NRA today, they can do it to any org on the right or left tomorrow.”

