Father of girl lost during Parkland shooting talks about Biden’s gun control

Ryan Petty lost his daughter to the horror at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Nicolas Cruz is a mentally ill youth who rampaged through the school, killing 17 innocent people, mostly students.
Mr. Petty says the loss is worsened by those who take advantage of it.
“The narrative put forward by the White House and the media would make you think every person touched by that horrific act, and gun violence writ large is in on board with Biden’s gun control agenda. This is simply not true. The Biden gun control agenda won’t stop gun violence,” said Mr. Petty.
He wrote about the Biden White House position on his site, and he gave us the answer to stop these mass shootings.
The article he wrote is well worth reading. The trouble is people who should read it, won’t.
The juvenile shooter was never disciplined thanks to the policies of Chicago Jesus regarding racism in suspending students who are disrupters and troublemakers.
This is never brought up in enemedia (CCP) reports.
San Fran Nan gave a Marxist U. commencement speech where she praised disrupters.
Turning in your guns is part of the America First is over campaign that esteemed CPUSA party member comrade kommissar Xi Obiden announced to the G-7.
Maybe we could outsource peace and safety to the CCP in the spirit of fellow traveler unity?
Remember the Reagan meme with a photo from shortly before Hinckley’s attempt with the caption…almost killed by a gun but doesn’t try to ban guns.
The Biden Crime Family (surrounded 24/7by armed bodyguards) will work with the socialist/Marxist/communist/anti-American Democrat Party members (also surrounded by armed bodyguards) to attempt total disarming of the American public.
Disarming the people is one of the steps listed in their playbook that follows almost exactly the actions of communist dictators all over the globe.
If that ever occurs, only criminals and the government will have firearms.