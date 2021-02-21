DJT will address the future of the GOP and Mitch McConnell will ignore









Donald Trump will give his first speech at CPAC next weekend in Florida. An aide said he will discuss “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.” The former President will address Biden’s [open door, full amnesty] immigration policies.

Far-left Politico seems to think they know what Donald Trump is thinking so we will post it. However, it is hard to believe they have any reliable sources.

According to Politico, President Donald Trump is planning a “revenge tour” across the country. He will soon start vetting candidates to challenge establishment Republicans in the House and Senate, according to Politico.

Noting that President Trump kept a low profile as the Senate conducted its poorly received impeachment trial, Politico claims that the former President is now beginning the process of vetting primary candidates to run against establishment Republicans who betrayed the America First movement.

“Others in Trump’s orbit have encouraged him to wait and see if Republicans who’ve crossed him and are up for reelection next fall,” the website notes, “attempt a peace offering before he launches a serious search for possible primary challengers.”

Lindsey Graham is trying to arrange detente between Trump and McConnell.

Oddly, McConnell is fundraising off Trump.

McConnell’s reaction was to laugh according to sources. CNN says that means his approach will be to ignore Trump.

McConnell plans to navigate the post-Trump era: Focus squarely on winning back the Senate majority — while ignoring the former President at all costs.

Lots of luck with that Mitch.

President Trump previously pledged to travel to Georgia and campaign against establishment Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who he also said he regrets endorsing. Former Rep. Doug Collins is widely expected to run against Kemp and receive President Trump’s endorsement.

Unfortunately, Stacey Abrams will run and has the ineligible voters locked up.

Politico also notes that President Trump’s endorsement has already proven effective. It is widely credited with pushing Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward over the top in her recent reelection bid for the party leadership position. The former President has also endorsed former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ bid to become the next governor of Arkansas.

President Trump’s move to begin vetting primary candidates to run against the establishment also fulfills a promise he made in a statement about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who he called a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” who will lead Republicans into a permanent minority if left unchecked.

That sounds about right. McConnell has been helping these far-left Democrats manage the downfall of the United States.

