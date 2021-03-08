NY law to educate little kids about gender identity and puberty blockers









The New York Post reported that Democratic state Sen. Samra Brouk is sponsoring legislation to adopt the standards of the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States.

Their mission is:

SIECUS asserts that sex education is a powerful vehicle for social change. We view sexuality as a fundamental part of being human, one worthy of dignity and respect. We advocate for the rights of all people to accurate information, comprehensive sexuality education, and the full spectrum of sexual and reproductive health services.

SIECUS envisions an equitable nation where all people receive comprehensive sexuality education and quality sexual and reproductive health services affirming their identities, thereby allowing them to access and enjoy sexual and reproductive freedom, as they define it for themselves.

The New York Post reported Senate Bill S2584A would require public as well as charter schools to “teach 5-year-olds about ‘gender identity’ and instruct 8-year-olds on hormone blockers to prevent puberty in transgender-identifying preteens.”

God help us. We will have very confused children in the future.

Sam Pirozzolo — of the New York City Parents Union — spoke out: “The state constitution guarantees a basic education, but nowhere does it say ‘we have to prepare our kids to change their sex if they want to.’ We have schools where 95% of kids can’t read or do math at grade level, and now they want to bring in these complicated social justice issues? That’s BS.”

Dad Ken Jewell — a Manhattan attorney — argues the issue of age: “It’s inappropriate. These are things kids that age are not capable of comprehending yet. As a dad I want my kid armed enough to know if something is wrong. But I don’t want to put knowledge in their heads that takes away the innocence of childhood.”

THE EDUCATION FOR LITTLE KIDS

The standards would educate kids as young as 11 on “vaginal, oral, and anal sex.”

Also studied: “queer, two-spirit, asexual, pansexual,” and other identities.

Moreover, preteens would get schooled — per The Post — in the “use of external and internal condoms, dental dams and other contraceptives.”

This is sick.

