Proof FBI hired Stefan Halper to take down Donald Trump









John Solomon at Just The News obtained the FBI memos and 302 reports from their interviews and dealings with their enlisted Spygate operative Stefan Halper. It took until now to find out the truth and the news cycle is long since over.

The documents show that Stefan Halper was enlisted by the FBI to target the campaign of Donald Trump in 2016.

Halper agreed to become a confidential human source (CHS) or spy for the FBI, and record contacts with several members of the Trump campaign in order to frame the Russian collusion narrative.

It’s clear that Carter Page had no knowledge of any Russian connections to the campaign, or people within it. Yet, the FBI still filed a FISA surveillance warrant against him without telling the court of the exculpatory recordings.

The memos show that the FBI instructed Halper in August 2016 not to focus on Papadopoulos first, but rather on Page, whom the FBI described as an “opportune target.” Papadopoulos was given the code name Crossfire Typhoon (CT), while Page was given the codename Crossfire Dragon (CD) in the memos.

“The main goal of the operation is to have CD admit that he has direct knowledge of and is either helping coordinate or assisting the RF [Russian Federation] conduct an active measure campaign with the ‘Trump Team,’” stated an Aug. 24, 2016 report detailing the FBI’s interactions with Halper that week.

If the Page operation failed, the FBI “team would then change its posture and move forward with an operation against CROSSFIRE TYPHOON,” the memos stated.

These are the people who got off scot-free thanks to Bill Barr, John Durham, Christopher Wray, Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, and others.

