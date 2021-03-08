Dems form a gender policy council to force their view of gender equity on the USA









Biden or his handlers are forming a gender policy council as they tighten the controls on all of us in everything we do. Identity politics is unAmerican but it is the mantra of the Democrat Party.

The term ‘equity’ is used because equality is no longer a goal. Equity is the goal and it means that all must have the same outcome.

The council will prevent “sexual violence.” The claim is they will protect everyone’s rights as they take away freedom and make white people, especially white men the enemy.

They are social engineers, Nazis, and they will determine who gets advantages as they destroy our meritocracy.

We live in a dictatorship. The Left intends to transform every area of our society with executive orders.

Watch:

WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki announces President Biden marked International Women’s Day by signing two executive orders focused on gender equity.pic.twitter.com/dqp6KZ4qxm — The Recount (@therecount) March 8, 2021

Watch:

WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING: Chief of Staff to the First Lady and Co-Chair of the Gender Policy Council Julissa Reynoso, and Co-Chair and Executive Director of the Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein join White House press secretary Jen Psaki for a briefing https://t.co/BcE6qzVeaL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 8, 2021

Related