NY Lawmaker Withdraws Infamous A416 Bill, Calls Us All Trolls

















Anyone who was concerned about New York legislation, A416, is now known as a conspiracy theorist and a troll. The media and Democrat politicians are calling it a 6-year old bill, trying to minimize it. While it has been floating around for 6-years, it was updated and re-introduced in January. It’s not a conspiracy. It is a real bill and just the idea that these Democrats think like this is quite alarming.

It was first introduced by far-left Assemblyman Nick Perry in 2015 during an Ebola outbreak. It has always died in committee because they know they would not get away with it.

The bill would allow the state governor, by “issuing a single order,” to “order the removal or detention” of any person or group of people deemed to be a suspected case, contact, or carrier of a contagious disease and poses “an imminent and significant threat to the public health in severe morbidity or high mortality.”

“Such person or group of persons shall be detained in a medical facility or other appropriate facility or premises designated by the governor or his or her delegate,” it reads.

“This is straight up detention camp stuff in NY! A bill giving [Gov. Andrew Cuomo], Health Commissioner or any designated official full power to remove any person/group of people from their home if deemed contagious,” Elizabeth Joy, a Republican candidate running against Rep. Paul Tonko, wrote in January. “It’s horrifying.”

An angry Perry pulled the legislation on Monday, blaming “conspiracy theorists and Internet trolls.”

God bless all the trolls and theorists and good riddance to that bill from a typical New York authoritarian.

Perry said, “Conspiracy theorists, and those who spread misinformation online are once again trolling on social media, posting concocted stories about A416,” he wrote in a statement on Dec. 20. “To deprive these individuals the ability to use this issue for fuel to spread their fire of lies and mistruths, I will take the appropriate legislative action to strike the bill, remove it from the calendar, thus ending all consideration and actions that could lead to passage into law,” he said. “Get vaccinated and stay safe.”

What misinformation? It says what it says and he meant to give the governor the authority to lock people up in detention if the governor deems them to be “contagious.”

Republican Assemb. Joe Angelino responded.

“The sponsor of A416 is saying we were spreading ‘misinformation,’ calling us ‘conspiracy theorists’ who were ‘concocting stories’ causing him to pull his Bill. I’m pretty sure we all can read and his intent was to haul people away for the good of all,” Angelino wrote on Facebook.

