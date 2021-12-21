















OXFORD STUDY: 1 in 100 Vaccinated Individuals Were Admitted to Hospital or Died with Arrhythmia During Study Period

On December 14th, 2021, Nature Medicine published an Oxford University study. The researchers found that 1 in 100 or 1% of all vaccinated individuals were admitted to the hospital or died with arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat.

“Of the 38,615,491 vaccinated individuals included in our study, 385,508 (1.0%) were admitted to hospital with or died from cardiac arrhythmia at any time in the study period (either before or after vaccination); 86,754 (0.2%) of these occurred in the 1-28 days after any dose of vaccine. Of those who were admitted or died 39,897 (10.3%) had a SARS-CoV-2 positive test, with 29,694 (7.7%) having a positive test before vaccination. There were 7,795 deaths with cardiac arrhythmia recorded as the cause of death (1,108 had a SARS-CoV-2 positive test).”

*The number of participants that received each vaccine is indicated as “n”.

Total of 38,615,491 individuals

n= 1,006,191 vaccinated with Moderna (mRNA-1273)

n= 16,993,389 vaccinated with Pfizer (BNT162b2)

n= 20,615,911 vaccinated with AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1)

Amongst those who received 1 dose, 3,028,867 also had a positive test, of which 2,315,669 tested positive BEFORE vaccination; while 713,198 subsequently tested positive AFTER the first dose, and 298,315 tested positive AFTER the second dose

All individuals were followed for 28 days following receipt of primary series (dose 1 and 2 of Pfizer/Moderna, 1 dose AstraZeneca)

1,615 hospital admission for myocarditis

The average hospital stay for myocarditis admission was 3 days

114 deaths from vaccine-induced myocarditis

Some other pertinent information from the study not about myocarditis

1,574 hospital admissions for pericarditis

31 deaths from vaccine-induced pericarditis

385,508 hospital admission for cardiac arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat- too fast, too slow)

7,795 deaths from cardiac arrhythmias

