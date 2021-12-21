26 Units Responded to a Fire at Fox HQ! Where’s the Christmas Tree Firebug?

















Another fire has broken out at the Fox News headquarters in New York City not long after a similar incident that engulfed a Christmas tree.

The New York City Fire Department was called to Fox News headquarters in Manhattan this time to put out a fire in the basement where one person was injured, Fox 5 NY reported.

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire in a compactor in the basement at about 9:35 p.m. Sunday at 1211 6th Ave. Why didn’t anyone mention it?

Twenty-six units responded including 84 firefighters and EMS members.

Maybe the guy who set the tree on fire two weeks ago did it. He was released the next morning after the arrest. Investigators are probing.

🚨#BREAKING: Fox News Christmas tree has caught fire outside their HQ on the Avenue of the Americas 📌 #Manhattan l #Newyork Shannon Bream announces on Fox News Night that Fox News's Christmas tree has caught fire outside their HQ on the Avenue of the Americas. pic.twitter.com/FURa4Vo20W — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 8, 2021

