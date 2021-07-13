NY LGBT lawmakers protest Chik-fil-A on the thruway

















Democratic legislators in New York are opposing plans to open Chick-fil-A restaurants at rest stops on the state thruway.

“Chick-fil-A, through the charitable wing of its business, has a history of donating millions of dollars to organizations that are discriminatory and anti-LGBTQ organizations,” Democratic Rochester-area Assembly member Harry Bronson said.

Harry Bronson is launching a petition against adding Chick-fil-A restaurants at rest stops along I-90 as part of the Thruway Authority’s $450 million service-state modernization project.

The report states that Bronson is one of three openly gay Democratic legislators who sent a letter to the executive director of the New York State Thruway Authority. He denounced the plan to include Chick-fil-A as one of the concessioners at the rest stops.

That is just hateful.

The letter complains that the restaurant’s executive officer has made statements opposing same-sex marriage. The letter also complains about Chick-fil-A supporting the Salvation Army.

It’s not discriminatory to be opposed to gay marriage.

And the Salvation Army? Really?

In truth, Chik-fil-A supported marriage between a man and a woman for religious reasons and is not prejudiced against gays. In fact, they no longer give to the organizations the LGBTs object to. But there can never be any redemption. Everyone they target is to be punished forever.

People enjoy Chik-fil-A. Travelers should have the right to decide if they want to eat in one of their fast food restaurants, not some hate-filled members of the cancel culture.

After an overwhelming response from our community, my office created a petition allies can use to sign-on to our letter to @NYSThruway and @NYGovCuomo. Thank you for your support in this endeavor to ensure NYS continues it’s commitment to civil rights.https://t.co/4qKLtvwvPB — Harry B. Bronson (@HarryBBronson) July 11, 2021

