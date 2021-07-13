Subpoenas are coming over 2020 election corruption

















Arizona and Georgia appear to have evidence of election corruption coming. There will be subpoenas.

Peter Navarro said it is not just about Donald Trump. He said it was also about the two Senate seats in Georgia. He believes strongly that Purdue’s seat was definitely stolen.

In Georgia, the illegal consent decree the Secretary of State worked out with Stacey Abrams is illegal and suspect. Georgia went from a 6% rejection rate to 0% even as the number of ballots were tripled.

Remember when Americans laughed at Afghanistan over their elections? Afghanistan electioneers look like choir boys.

Watch:

