NY mail-in voting was a massive failure – ballots with no dates count

A federal judge ruled Monday that approximately 1,200 absentee ballots must be counted even though they were not postmarked. There are nearly another 11000 votes in dispute.

The New York congressional primary, run with extensive mail-in voting, is not decided six weeks into it, The New York Times reported.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y) appears to have beaten challenger Suraj Patel in the Democratic primary for New York’s 12th congressional district. That’s for now, but her current margin over Patel is only 3,700 votes. There are more than 12,000 disputed ballots.

Judge Analisa Torres ruled in federal district court in New York City that 1,200 ballots must be counted after the postal service didn’t even postmark some ballots. It was a system failure. The process undermined the election.

We’re going to accept an election like this?

The ballots could put Patel in the lead.

It’s like an election in Bolivia or Rwanda. Maybe we should visit and see how we can improve our elections by emulating them.

CUOMO VOTING

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded absentee voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That led to a surge in mailed ballots, overwhelming the postal service and election officials.

More than 400,000 absentee ballots were cast in New York City during the primary season, which is more than were submitted in the entire state during the 2018 election.

This is only the tip of the iceberg if we have massive mail-in voting in November. It would take a long time to determine the results and Americans would lose confidence in our electoral system.

This is what Democrats want since it’s the easiest system to corrupt, and the delay means they could claim Trump lost whether he did or not.

The president has paid some attention to the delayed NY-12 primary, calling it “a total disaster.”

“They’re six weeks into it now,” Trump said, according to NYT. “They have no clue what’s going on.”