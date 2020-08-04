Black men in LA march with MAGA 2020 flags

Over the weekend, some members of the black community, marched through the streets of Los Angeles carrying large flags adorned with the words — Trump 2020. They knew they would be vilified and did it anyway.

One leader in the effort tweeted, “Amidst the scorn, and despite being called c**ns and Uncle Tom’s, a few of us black Trump supporters took to the front to head a collective march thru the streets of Los Angeles, as we all showed support for America, Trump, and our police.”

He hashtagged it, #BLACKLIVESMAGA.

One of the leaders of the group slammed the media for not covering serious problems within the black community itself.

“No cover on O Magazine. Not what? No good? No cover on O Magazine?” he said. “The 10-month old that died over on Monday? No cover on O Magazine. You’ve got an eleven-year-old, a five-year-old in his own crib, no cover on O Magazine?”

He’s talking about the daily horrors in Chicago, of course, and it’s not only Chicago. He’s also right about the coverage. The media covers small groups of leftists rioting and always claims they’re ‘mostly peaceful protesters.’

MAGA Hulk says he’s just a MAGA who loves his country. He’s an all-American man.

Amidst the scorn, and despite being called c**ns and Uncle Tom’s, a few of us black Trump supporters took to the front to head a collective march thru the streets of Los Angeles, as we all showed support for America, Trump, and our police. #liberalsworstnightmare #BLACKLIVESMAGA pic.twitter.com/d5BMF3sSFl — MAGA Hulk (@magamuscles) August 3, 2020

Here is one of the messages from his Twitter feed:

America is the GREATEST country in the world and I am PROUD to be an American!!!#4thofJuly2020 #LOVEMyCountry pic.twitter.com/d3fM2PVKpO — MAGA Hulk (@magamuscles) July 5, 2020

And another:

Need I say more??? pic.twitter.com/m8FDBI6pkF — MAGA Hulk (@magamuscles) July 1, 2020