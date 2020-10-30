NY Post is back on Twitter! Win for free speech!

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Twitter finally surrendered and relented on its censorship of the NY Post!

They wouldn’t let the NY Post into their own Twitter account unless they deleted their Hunter Biden laptop tweets. They claimed it violated their hacking policy.

The NY Post wouldn’t delete the tweets about the stories. The tweets and the story were 100% accurate, 100% factual, and not hacked.

TWITTER BLATHER

This is nonsense. The materials aren’t hacked, and Twitter’s excuse is blather. It doesn’t matter. It’s a victory for free speech, at least in this one instance.

