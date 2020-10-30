NY Post is back on Twitter! Win for free speech!

Twitter finally surrendered and relented on its censorship of the NY Post!

They wouldn’t let the NY Post into their own Twitter account unless they deleted their Hunter Biden laptop tweets. They claimed it violated their hacking policy.

The NY Post wouldn’t delete the tweets about the stories. The tweets and the story were 100% accurate, 100% factual, and not hacked.

TWITTER BLATHER

Our policies are living documents. We’re willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public. One such example is the recent change to our Hacked Materials Policy and its impact on accounts like the New York Post. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

In response, we’re updating our practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement. Decisions made under policies that are subsequently changed & published can now be appealed if the account at issue is a driver of that change. We believe this is fair and appropriate. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

This means that because a specific @nypost enforcement led us to update the Hacked Materials Policy, we will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now Tweet again. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

This is nonsense. The materials aren’t hacked, and Twitter’s excuse is blather. It doesn’t matter. It’s a victory for free speech, at least in this one instance.