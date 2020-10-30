Acting Secretary Wolf sends a fiery response to @Jack for censoring his CBP chief

CBP Chief Mark Morgan was censored by Twitter and his account locked. After backlash, Twitter reversed their decision, claiming it was a mistake, as they always do. This is the quote that got Mr. Morgan locked out of his account: “CBP and the Army Corps of Engineers continue to build new wall every day. Every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators, and drugs from entering our country. It’s a fact, walls work.”

These people are crazy and claimed the tweet was violent.

At first, they wouldn’t unlock his account and only did so when they came under too much fire.

Watch:

.@Twitter LOCKED my account for informing the American people about the WALL Twitter DENIED my appeal of their BIASED CENSORSHIP The American People RESPONDED and stood up for FREE SPEECH Twitter states that they made an ERROR and restores access This. Must. Stop. pic.twitter.com/XswC4VnYLO — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) October 30, 2020

ACTING SECRETARY SENDS A FIERY RESPONSE

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said that the “censoring of factual information poses a threat to national security. It should not be up to corporate bureaucrats to determine what security information the American public receives.”

Mr. Wolf wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey informing him that is was “unjustified” and “disturbing.”

Hours after Twitter testified he wasn’t censoring, Jack Dorsey censored Mark Morgan. Mr. Wolf writes, “Twitter’s moderators, apparently triggered by the tweet, emailed Mr. Morgan to say, ‘You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.'” The Acting Commissioner’s tweet did none of these things. Read it. Watch the video. The fact that the tweet was removed the account locked is startling,” Mr. Wolf continued. “It is hard to understand how anyone believed Mr, Morgan’s tweet promoted violence, threats, or harassment. Especially considering that the facts about the border wall system support the tweet.”

He then told Mr. Dorsey that “CBP repels and arrests thousands of violent criminal gang members each year. CBP rescues young girls who are forced into cross-border sex trafficking. CBP intercepts dangerous drugs and contraband, including enough of the opioid fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States several times over.”

He called the decision to censor purely “ideological,” adding, “censoring U.S. government officials also endangers the national security.”

Wolf called on Dorsey to never again censor or obstruct Americans’ rights to communicate.

Mr. Wolf might as well whistle Dixie. Dorsey doesn’t care. Zuckerberg doesn’t care. No one at Google cares. They’ve become very powerful and they are dangerously ideological.

Twitter’s censoring of factual information poses a threat to national security. It should not be up to corporate bureaucrats to determine what security information the American public receives. https://t.co/9WzHcn4HLn pic.twitter.com/4lHJW5vEpZ — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) October 30, 2020

10,000 FEWER MONSTERS

In one year alone, CBP arrested 10,000 criminals and those are the ones they caught. Democrats might feel differently if they became victims of these people. These leftist lunatics would have us let these criminals roam loose to hurt Americans.

If you like what is going on, vote Democrat.

Last fiscal year, @CBP arrested almost 10,000 criminals ranging from burglars, robbers, rapists, sexual predators and murderers. The American people deserve to know the unbiased truth about what’s happening at our borders. pic.twitter.com/5PGdLVYHU3 — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) October 30, 2020