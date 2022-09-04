NY Republican Lee Zeldin Within 5 Points of Criminal Coddling

Kathy Hochul in Gubernatorial Race!

by James S. Soviero

A poll released Saturday found Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is closing in on incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York’s ever-tightening gubernatorial race.

The survey, conducted by the independent Trafalgar Group, found Hochul with just a 4 percent lead over the Long Island congressman — a significant narrowing in a race that has seen Hochul with a lead of up to 24 points.

The poll of 1,091 likely general election voters, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, pegged Hochul at 47.8% — and Zeldin at 43.4%, nipping at the Democrat’s heels.

Zeldin touted the results on Facebook and Twitter.

“People are fed up with Hochul’s feckless leadership,” he said. “This poll underscores our unprecedented momentum.”

On Thursday, the GOPer did a powerful radio interview with Mark Simone. Sitting in for Hannity, the guest host was kind enough to mention support could be shown for Lee by reaching out to Zeldin for New York.

“I know the… numbers are surprising,” Trafalgar Group pollster Robert Cahaly tweeted Saturday.

“But we at Trafalgar Group have seen a big shift in favor of nonincumbents since Biden announced his #studentloanforgiveness package,” Cahaly continued. “No other issue this cycle has enraged middle and working-class voters more than this.”

At this point, it’s important to note his polling outfit is in the mix for having the best record for tracking U.S. elections.

Related