The New Fascists Destroying the West

Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power.

On October 23, 2020, Glenn Greenwald wrote on Twitter, “If Biden wins, that’s going to be the power structure: a Democratic Party fully united with neocons, Bush – Cheney operative, CIA/FBI/NSA, Wall St & Silicone Valley: presenting itself as the only protection against fascism. And much of the left will continue marching behind it.”

In April, Greenwald tweeted: The people who claim most flamboyantly to be “fighting fascism” and to save democracy are the same people who crave **a union of state and corporate power** to silence their enemies and censor ideas they dislike — without the slightest self-awareness of the tension. He linked to a Pew report.

Also, in April, he tweeted: One of the most bizarre spectacles is that American liberals call anyone who doesn’t support the Dem Party “fascists” — that’s all it takes — yet fully support a union of state and corporate power to censor the internet, a key hallmark of “fascism,” because it’s done for them.

By July, Greenwald wrote on Twitter: Big Tech platforms (Google and FB) don’t censor on their own. They do it in conjunction with the US Security State (the censorship always targets dissidents of US policy) and from threats from Dems: pure authoritarianism if not fascism. Find a prominent left-liberal who objects.

Many will say this is the great reset planned out by the Davos crowd.

THE GREAT RESET

Klaus Schwab’s book “The Great Reset” is essentially Mein Kampf. He has set out his vision for the future, his vision for destroying our lives. He has told you what he is doing and is setting about doing it. Don’t let history repeat. ~ James Cranworth, Libertarian Twitter user

The Great Reset is an initiative from the WEF (World Economic Forum) and HRH, the Prince of Wales, a not-particularly-bright individual, to “guide decision-makers on the path to a more resilient, sustainable world beyond coronavirus.”

“The economic fallout from COVID-19 dominates risk perceptions, but there is a unique opportunity to reshape the global economy,” the WEF state on their website.

In other words, they exploited it to the max.

Greenpeace International’s Jennifer Morgan, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath, and ITUC head Sharan Burrow discuss how they perceive a reset on this link.

Gopinath is extreme, Greenpeace is extreme, and they are pushing ESG, which overturns capitalism. The problem with ESG is it allows unsavory rich corporatists and politicians to manipulate businesses into abiding by their leftist ‘ideals.’

On social media, users believe the WEF and ESG (and Klaus Schwab) together are the very definition of fascists. They want to dictate and oppress, and they have been lining the pockets of left-wing politicians and flipping the script. They are teaching ignorant people to call Trump a fascist so they will vote left and achieve fascism.

Do you think they have a point?

They are destroying the West’s economies with self-destructive sanctions on Russia and extreme anti-fossil fuel initiatives. They don’t care who they hurt as long as they follow through on their agenda.

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world,” said Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.

Klaus Schwab, the son of a Nazi industrialist, said, “Follow insights on how we can recover from COVID-19 to build a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future.

I wonder if this movement isn’t a combination of Marxist, Hitlerian, and Fascist ideas. It appears to create a feudal system worse than anything we have ever seen. They now have AI and can track everything we do and take our money with a computer click and 87,000 more IRS agents.

