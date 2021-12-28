NY State Dem Senator Proposes a Law to Punish Critics of COV Safety

New York State Democrat Senator Brad Holyman proposed a new law to hold social media platforms accountable for knowingly promoting disinformation, violent hate speech, and other unlawful content that could harm others.

Anyone who makes “A false statement of fact or fraudulent medical theory that is likely to endanger the safety or health of the public” will be held criminally liable.

These lunatics are making free speech illegal.

This is the Democrat plan for Section 230. They’re tyrants who don’t believe in free speech, due process and have no regard for people’s rights.

glad to see that NY is proposing social media bills with absolutely no First Amendment issues pic.twitter.com/iglog5wdNP — Jeff Kosseff (@jkosseff) December 27, 2021

