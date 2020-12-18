NY Times columnist wants Kamala to have a more important job

Tom Friedman of the NY Times is already pushing Kamala, who is being prepped for President in 2024…or sooner.

Friedman thinks Kamala needs a promotion. Not many jobs beyond Vice President of the United States. Apparently, he knows of one — uniting Silicon Valley with rural America.

Oh, yes, that’ll work.

THE SUGGESTION

Thomas Friedman suggested a promotion for her in his Tuesday column — titled inauspiciously for Joe — “Kamala Harris Deserves a More Important Job.”

And why does this woman who slept her way to the top deserve a promotion? It seems Friedman thinks she is “too smart and energetic” for the meager position of Vice President. “Energetic” – interesting word.

Harris is too smart and energetic to be just the vice president, a position with few official responsibilities. I’d love to see President-elect Joe Biden give her a more important job: his de facto secretary of rural development, in charge of closing the opportunity gap, the connectivity gap, the learning gap, the start-up gap — and the anger and alienation gap — between rural America and the rest of the country.

Friedman seems to think the unlikeable Harris will help the Democratic party “bridge Silicon Valley and the rural valleys of America.”

Kamala Harris is a natural for that task. Who better to bridge Silicon Valley and the rural valleys of America?

Seriously? Does he really believe that? Kamala has nothing to offer rural America – nothing. He wants her to be the FIRST to hear rural America. But will they want to talk to her?

Harris will soon be the first woman, the first Black, and the first Indian-American vice president, which certainly resonates with a lot of urban voters. However, if she could make herself the person in the Biden cabinet who always shows up FIRST to listen in rural America and the FIRST to appreciate its concerns and the FIRST to make sure its concerns are addressed, she and the Democrats could make themselves competitive in a lot more rural counties.

The sycophantic fawning by the media is prepping us for the inevitable – her takeover of the presidency.

Watch these hacks blather:

Here’s a preview of CNN becoming state-run TV for the Biden White House. Biden could shoot someone on Pennsylvania Avenue and none of these three flacks would say a damn thing. pic.twitter.com/Wp192woZep — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 6, 2020