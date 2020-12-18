Lawmaker: John Roberts didn’t take Texas case out of fear of rioters

During the Texas presidential electors legislative session, lawmakers debated the wording of an amendment rebuking the Supreme Court of the United States. They were considering using the wording, “moral cowardice,” for not allowing the Texas challenge to be heard.

During the debate, Texas Congressman Matt Patrick (CD-32) put into the record a report from a “Supreme Court staffer” about an internal debate taking place within the high court. Allegedly, justices were arguing the reasons for not allowing the Texas election challenge to take place.

Patrick stated that Chief Justice Roberts was worried about riots in the streets if the court heard the Texas arguments and evidence.

If that is true, how troubling. Imagine a Chief Justice not following the law because he’s afraid the lunatics will riot???

We don’t know who Rep. Patrick’s source is or if this is accurate, but it certainly is possible. Roberts has not shown much fortitude over the past ten years. He’s political and doesn’t follow the Constitution. Thanks a lot, George Bush for appointing this jerk.

Apparently, Roberts is telling us we should burn down buildings, throw rocks at police, and smash windows so we can loot. Then we can blackmail the high court. We will call ourselves the Sons of Jesus and David and sling swords around. [for any libs who might read this, it’s sarcasm]

The exact statement comes at 01:32:31:

SCOTUS.⚖️ “I don’t give a #@&^ about ‘Bush v. Gore’… at that time we didn’t have RIOTS!” A staffer “heard *SCREAMING* through the walls as Justice Roberts & other liberal Justices were insisting this case *NOT* be taken up…” Wonder why Texas’ case was dropped? Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/rCpf5vwqSQ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 17, 2020