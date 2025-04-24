NY Times’ Fawning Sob Story Over Kidnapper Who Was Deported

The New York Times has found another illegal migrant hero. After he came to America, he kidnapped someone in 2005. He was also dealing.

Nascimento Blair was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He didn’t mean it and said he didn’t tie up his victim..

He was deported in 2008, and because he got away with it, he’s complaining that he’s been away for 21 years and doesn’t know his country, Jamaica.

When he was grilled by immigration in Jamaica, he said, “They don’t look at you like a Jamaican,” Mr. Blair said. “They look at you like a criminal.”

He is a criminal.

The Times painted a picture of him with fawning admiration:

It was his criminal past that had gotten him deported from the United States, where he had been rebuilding his life and seeking redemption. He had earned two college degrees, started a trucking business, mentored people released from prison, cared for a fiancée with breast cancer, and taken classes at Columbia University.

The Times asked, “Who deserves to stay?”

He kidnapped a neighbor whom he claimed had stolen marijuana from him. And he was dealing.

The Story

Blair’s kidnapping conviction stemmed from an incident in 2005 when he adopted a “side hustle of dealing marijuana” in the suburbs of New York, the Times wrote.

The illegal migrant claimed an 18-year-old who lived in his apartment building stole half a pound of marijuana and cash from him, but Blair failed to call the cops out of fear of being busted for the drugs.

Cops arrested Blair and two other men the next day for kidnapping the neighbor, holding him in a unit in the apartment building, and ordering his father to pay them $5,000, according to the Times.

Police rescued the teen that night and found two handguns and two pounds of marijuana in the apartment, the outlet said.

“I got caught up selling weed and fell in love with the money,” Blair confessed to the Times, but maintained that he never held him against his will and never tied him up.

“Somebody took something from me, and I wanted to get it back,” he said.

Two of Blair’s accomplices accepted plea deals, while the illegal migrant pleaded not guilty to his seven felony counts of kidnapping and weapons charges.

The New York Times is pure propaganda https://t.co/AGEXqJzOok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2025

