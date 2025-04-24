US Air National Guardsman Mohamad Hamad Wanted to be an Islamic Martyr

A nine-count Superseding Indictment named Mohamad Hamad, 23, of Coraopolis, Tayla A. Lubit, 24, of Pittsburgh, and Micaiah Collins, 22, of Pittsburgh, as defendants. Hamad and Lubit were previously indicted for their roles in defacing Jewish religious property with pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist graffiti (read the Indictment news release here).

Mohamad Hamad, 23, a dual Lebanese/US citizen and a member of the US Air Force Pennsylvania Air National Guard, is accused of lying to get a top-secret security clearance.

He is also charged with a bomb threat plot to attack Jews. In private messages, he said that he is loyal to Lebanon and “Palestine,” that he only joined the military to learn skills to protect those places, and referred to himself as a terrorist and “Hamas operative.”

He said his ultimate goal in life was to be an Islamic martyr. At his security clearance interview, he lied and said he was 100% devoted to America.

He also purchased materials to make multiple pipe bombs and sent pictures of completed pipe bombs.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of, for Hamad, 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; for Collins, five years in prison and a $250,000 fine; and for Lubit, one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

In prison, he’ll likely try to recruit new acolytes.

He should have his citizenship removed and deported when he finishes his sentence if he is found guilty.

