NY Times frames massive Cuban freedom march as ‘anti-government’



















One Twitter user, Marc Emery, noted that maybe the Times got it right after all, writing, “You got it right this time, @nytimes, freedom IS anti-government.”

The New York Times painted the massive spontaneous protests occurring in Cuba — with thousands demanding freedom — as an action by anti-government types.

“Shouting ‘Freedom’ and other anti-government slogans, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets in cities around the country on Sunday to protest food and medicine shortages, in a remarkable eruption of discontent not seen in nearly 30 years,” the New York Times tweeted.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Havana and towns across the country to protest various government shortcomings including food shortages, medicine shortages, rising prices, and pandemic restrictions. Although many protestors attempted to film the march, Cuban authorities eventually shut down internet service within the area.

The truth is, which the Times article ignored, the Cubans waved US flags and now face torture, imprisonment, even death, yet they did it — they marched for freedom.

Zachary Lee, Deputy Chief of Staff for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, wrote on Twitter in response, “If “freedom” is an anti-government slogan, the government has gotten it wrong. And if a newspaper feels like “freedom” if an anti-government slogan, they have gotten it wrong too.”

THE MITIGATION OBFUSCATING THE TRUTH

The article then mitigates the freedom aspect by saying it was made worse by the pandemic.

“The protests were set off by a dire economic crisis in Cuba, where the coronavirus pandemic has cut off crucial tourism dollars. People now spend hours in line each day to buy basic food items. Many have been unable to work because restaurants and other businesses have remained on lockdown for months.”

Undoubtedly, that’s true, but they’re deliberately missing the whole point of communism — no freedom, corrupt despots rule, and it doesn’t work.

They made certain to add this:

“The Cuban government attributes its longstanding economic problems to the American trade embargo, which cuts off its access to financing and imports. But the pandemic has worsened conditions, and in Matanzas, east of Havana, some patients and their families have resorted to posting videos on YouTube of furious people screaming about the lack of medicine and doctors.”

Then they went on with mindless blather about the pandemic, not mentioning that their communist government has it worse because of communist poverty.

The article focuses on the new president — who gave them some Internet freedom — suggesting that is the cause. After that nonsense, the author, Frances Robles quotes the tyrant blaming the US for their poverty.

Through the decades, The NY Times has supported totalitarians. It’s who they are.

“Only New York Times commies think “freedom” is an “anti-government slogan,”” tweeted Dan Gainor of Media Research Center.

