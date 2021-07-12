Brilliant tweet of the week



















There is no truer tweet than the one below. By now, you have all heard that there are large peaceful protest marches throughout all of Cuba. The Cuban government is organizing a military response.

What makes it different from our current administration’s actions? The ‘insurrection’ of January 6th was not an insurrection. It was a riot and a mostly peaceful rally with enormous numbers in attendance.

The Biden administration is arresting anyone on the steps or in the Capitol building even though the police let many of them into the building.

They are being deprived of their due process rights and deliberately bankrupted.

The Buffalo Horn guy did nothing wrong except trespass at most, although the police allowed him to go through the building. But Mr. Chansley, who is autistic, is the face of the “insurrection” so, for political reasons, they will not free him.

Many of the rioters and trespassers are still in one of the worst DC prisons with hardened criminals. They are in solitary, allowed out for two hours a day. The biased judges keep them in prison, describing them as ‘dangerous’ with little to no evidence. Meanwhile, charges against violent communists — Antifa and Black Lives Matter — are routinely dropped.

Thus, this is the tweet of the week:

BREAKING: The Cuban regime is hunting down protestors and imprisoning them without a trial Just kidding, that’s the Biden administration and Trump supporters — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 12, 2021

Read more about what is happening to these Americans with the Garland-Biden DoJ, a weaponized and politicized agency.

What if I told you Capitol Police has more than 14,000 hours of footage from btw noon and 8pm on January 6? And what if I told you USCP, DOJ, and federal judges are doing everything in their power to make sure you don’t see it? My latest on J6: https://t.co/yMzq6aS0Lg — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 11, 2021

And I’ve recounted again the number of defendants on Capitol breach database charged with “assaulting, resisting, impeding” law enforcement (including most recent arrests) and its 85. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 11, 2021

Donald Trump addressed it on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox program:

President Trump Joins @MariaBartiromo To Demand Answers About Who Shot Ashli Babbitt & The Release Of Footage From January 6th President Trump Also Talks About The Horrible Treatment Of Trump Supporters Who Are Still Locked Up Since January 6th pic.twitter.com/wg96BTQzrI — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 11, 2021

Related

















