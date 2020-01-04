NY Times ‘journalist’ portrays terrorist Soleimani as a sensitive soul

New York Times ‘journalist’ Farnaz Fassihi posted a “personal” video of Iranian general and terrorist Soleimani after he was ‘terminated’ by a drone or a missile.

Instead of the terrorist he is, he is portrayed as a sensitive soul who recites poetry about friendship leaving and his feeling of loss.

“Rare personal video of Gen. Suleimani reciting poetry shared by a source in Iran,” Fassihi wrote. “About friends departing & him being left behind.”

Fassihi’s video:

Rare personal video of Gen. Suleimani reciting poetry shared by a source in #Iran. About friends departing & him being left behind.#قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/vUX4LrkMQY — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 3, 2020

Sweet guy, huh? When he’s not killing people.

This is an inaccurate portrait of a terrorist. It would be like writing an essay on Hitler’s love of dogs. Soleimani was one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world.

Twitter didn’t take her poetic portrayal very well so she responded calling her propaganda, “reporting.”

That statement proves she’s no journalist, she’s a propagandist.

Folks attacking me for sharing this video: It’s called reporting. It’s not an endorsement or sympathy. I share whatever info I get for all to see. That’s all. — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 3, 2020