18 GOP Governors Want MORE Refugees

Republican governors are asking for more refugees and falsely claim it’s the Christian thing to do. That’s an excuse. Reports indicate they are bullied by leftist groups to take more refugees into their states. It isn’t what the people want and it’s wholly corrupt.

President Trump gave the governors the right to opt-out and so far, they haven’t.

Democrats want this for the votes, and the goal is a permanent electoral majority.

The foreigners are changing our culture and our politics. We are being transformed and we are burdened by these needy people. Also, massive immigration prevents assimilation.

Massive third world immigration will destroy our nation and these governors have to know that. It’s more of the open borders mentality and they are engaging in it in states President Trump won.

We are headed for a nation of non-producers and a one-party electoral system. If GOP governors won’t even stop it, we are not going to survive as a free nation of productive Americans.

These are 18 GOP governors who have requested resettlement: