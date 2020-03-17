NY Times’ math genius spreads a lie about Trump

Remember writer Mara ‘Einstein’ Gay, who sits on the editorial board of the NY Times, and said Bloomberg’s $500 million in ads could have been dispersed to every American, giving them a million dollars each? Well, she’s been busy spreading a false story about the President.

Ms. Gay took half of what the President said in a group phone conversation two days ago and left out the important part of his quote to make him look bad.

This is the half quote:

“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Trump told the governors over the phone, according to The New York Times. “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Points of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

It looks like he told them they are on their own.

But Mara and a number of other media blabbermouths left out the second half of the president’s statement. She left out the crucial part where he said that the federal government would be “backing” the states and suggested that direct purchases could ultimately be less costly and less complicated.

Instead, many decided to only report on the first half of Trump’s comment — “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves” — and then used that to suggest that the Trump administration intended to simply sit back and watch the states fend for themselves.

That’s deliberate. Surely, they aren’t that stupid, or maybe they are.

Trump told governors this morning they are on their own:

“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call, a recording of which was shared with The New York Times. https://t.co/K0sont7MBc — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 16, 2020

The media is still insisting the President abolished the pandemic office and somehow that was a terrible thing. Vox even took a video in which the President makes general statements and is using that to prove their point.

It’s not true and it took Tim Morrison, no fan of the President’s, in an article at WaPo to clarify that. It’s a good article in which he asks the media to concentrate on what is important – getting us less dependent on China for drugs and medical supplies, for one thing.