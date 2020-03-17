Drug to Cure Coronavirus Coming Soon

We keep hearing about the coronavirus vaccine that may take another year-and-a-half to produce, but what about the drugs to treat people already afflicted?

KEVZARA COULD DO IT

Biotech company Regeneron’s founder and chief executive Dr. Leonard Schleifer told ‘Mornings with Maria‘ that the company is “scaling up as fast as we can” to develop a treatment for coronavirus.

“One has to come up with something rapidly that might attack the virus. That’s the news today,” Schleifer said. “We are scaling up as fast as we can. We hope to be in clinical testing sometime in June.”

The company says they have made advancements and started clinical trials in 400 patients hospitalized with severe Covid-19.

It’s a global testing program for Kevzara. It is already approved to treat adults with rheumatoid arthritis. It provides antibodies to the victims.

The stock for this company is soaring today.

THERE IS ANOTHER POSSIBILITY

Laura Ingraham discussed another drug we have now that can treat coronavirus. A study shows a commonly-used drug called chloroquine and its sister drug hydroxychloroquine can be effective against the illness. In one controlled study, the drug cured the patient in six days, but the control group still had the illness.

The study suggests it will also prevent the illness.

Nigerians don’t believe it. Apparently, it’s often claimed to be a cure-all that doesn’t. Still, the study is hopeful.

Watch: