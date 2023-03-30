Donald Trump Statement About Manhattan Indictment

Former President Donald Trump issued the following statement about the Manhattan indictment in one of US history’s sorriest, unjust cases. On the very basic level, it’s beyond the statute of limitations. The case was already corrupt since there is no such felony. Soros DA Bragg invented it as a felony. The federal government rejected this case. Alvin Bragg suspended this investigation last year because there was no case.
Our government is corrupt.
Donald Trump just released this statement pic.twitter.com/AZVEYbb0aM
— jordan (@JordanUhl) March 30, 2023
Congenital liar Michael Cohen issued his own statement.
Statement from Michael Cohen on the Manhattan indictment of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/8PtFwlb5NG
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 30, 2023
Aside: I have seen to acquaintances, people who are innocent, put in prison in the last year by a corrupted system. My only solace: Judgment Day is coming and God often in the Bible condemns those who pervert justice.