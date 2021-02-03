NY Times wants a government-Big Tech Ministry of Truth to unite us?

The NY Times calls for a kind of Ministry of Truth, although it’s “a little dystopian.”

This task force could also meet regularly with tech platforms…And it could become the tip of the spear for the federal government’s response to the reality crisis. ~ NY Times

A NY Times article published on Tuesday calls for agencies and Big Tech to join together under a ‘Reality Csar’ to tell the ‘truth’ as the Left sees it. The author also wants the government to AUDIT ALGORITHMS. All of this will be done for the purpose of UNITING US.

The author reviles the fact that some people believed QAnon’s conspiracies, think the election was corrupt or watched OAN talk about election fraud.

The author writes:

The muddled, chaotic information ecosystem that produces these misguided beliefs doesn’t just jeopardize some lofty ideal of national unity. It actively exacerbates our biggest national problems and creates more work for those trying to solve them. And it raises an important question for the Biden administration: How do you unite a country in which millions of people have chosen to create their own version of reality?

Ah, ha, so the only reality is theirs and we can be united if we all believe the same thing. He is here to say it can be done with a REALITY CSAR! Yes, we can!

He suggests a cross-agency taskforce to tackle disinformation and domestic extremism, which would be led by something like a “reality czar.”

Is that why Governor Pritzker of Illinois said the troops are mobilizing to control disinformation?

The Times minion admits it “sounds a little dystopian.”

While it’s more than a “little,” he offers his reasoning — “our haphazard campaign against disinformation needs structure.” That structure can be attained by joining up with Big Tech, auditing algorithms, and putting all the agencies on it.

He wrote:

This task force could also meet regularly with tech platforms, and push for structural changes that could help those companies tackle their own extremism and misinformation problems. (For example, it could formulate “safe harbor” exemptions that would allow platforms to share data about QAnon and other conspiracy theory communities with researchers and government agencies without running afoul of privacy laws.) And it could become the tip of the spear for the federal government’s response to the reality crisis.

Audit the algorithms.

Several experts recommended that the Biden administration push for much more transparency into the inner workings of the black-box algorithms that Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other major platforms use to rank feeds, recommend content, and usher users into private groups, many of which have been responsible for amplifying conspiracy theories and extremist views.

“We must open the hood on social media so that civil rights lawyers and real watchdog organizations can investigate human rights abuses enabled or amplified by technology,” Dr. Donovan said.

He’d like to see the Democrat bill, The Protecting Americans From Dangerous Algorithms Act, passed.

His plan to bring people back to reality, in addition to eliminating free speech, is to give them more free money.

If this sounds a bit like the Maoist government of China, that’s because it is.

