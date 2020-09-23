NY to free racist who assassinated 2 officers, 1 begged for his life

Another racist Black Panther, Anthony Bottom, who spent 43 years in prison, is scheduled for release despite a premeditated assassination of two officers in cold blood in 1971. One of his triumvirate of killers died in prison and the other, Herman Bell was released — all were unrepentant.

And these monsters will have the right to vote thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo and his hand-selected parole board, lax rules, and fiats about felons voting.

Antifa and other radical groups lobbied for his release.

Anthony Bottom, who murdered Officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones nearly 50 years ago, will be sprung by Oct. 20, a source told Pix 11 News.

The board’s decision infuriated Piagentini’s widow, Diane Piagentini.

“We are heartbroken to see another of Joe’s killers set free by politics. But more than anything else, we are angry,” she said in a statement.

The widow had pleaded with the board to keep Bottom locked up for life at his October 2018 parole hearing.

After 40 years in prison, Bell was freed on parole in April 2018. Washington died in prison of liver cancer in 2000.

The president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association blamed state policies for Bottom’s release.

“Gov. Cuomo and the State Legislature have spent years torturing crime victims, especially the hero families of fallen police officers,” Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

“They knew that changing the parole guidelines would unleash more vicious killers like Anthony Bottom back onto our streets.”

Cold-Blooded Murder

The three came up behind the two officers who were on foot patrol and shot them in the back. After a barrage of gunshots, Piagentini was still alive. He begged for his life for the sake of his wife and two babies. With that, Herman Bell took his gun, walked over to him, and mercilessly killed him in cold blood.

After years of saying he was not sorry, Herman Bell issued a statement claiming the murder “was horribly wrong” and he feels “great remorse for having done it.” That’s all he had to say to get out of prison.

Meanwhile Officers Piangentini and Jones never got to see their children grow up or live their lives with their families.

THE THIRD MURDERED OFFICER

Racist, serial cop-killers Herman Bell; Anthony Bottom, alias Jalil Abdul Muntaqim; and Albert “Nuh” Washington, of the Black Liberation Army, murdered SFPD Sergeant John Victor Young in the Ingleside District Police Station on August 29, 1971.

One of the killers had stolen Patrolman Jones’ weapon and used it to open fire on San Francisco, police officer, Sergeant John Victor Young.

The three cop killers were arrested and sentenced to 25 years to life.

The Widow Wrote About This Betrayal

Officer Piagentini’s wife wrote an informed and poignant editorial condemning Bell’s release. She explained that this sets a precedent for cop killers.

“The worst thing about it is that it is setting a precedent — New York City police officers and officers all over this country are walking around with a bulls-eye on their backs.”

“There’s nothing stopping anyone from walking up to a cop and killing him as he’s pleading for his life.”

“Bell should have gotten the death penalty back then.”

His widow wrote about the horror for her and her family. Her children, babies at the time of the murder, do not have a father, the grandchildren do not have a grandfather. She wrote further:

“I don’t know whether Gov. Cuomo can reverse this decision, but it all has to do with what’s going on in the state.” [Obviously, Cuomo didn’t]

“They’re becoming very lax. They cannot protect the police officers anymore.”

“This is a shock for everyone in the state of New York. It is a betrayal”.

It is a betrayal and it is putting a target on the backs of the already vilified police. This is the justice leftists want.

And it is so much worse now. We elected cop haters to high office, and cop haters now have the power over the normal population.