Joe Biden couldn’t manage to say the Pledge of Allegiance

Slow Joe must have said the Pledge of Allegiance thousands of times in his nearly early eight decades on this earth. Despite that, he botched it royally in public.

If elected, he will be our first third-world puppet president.

Democrats and never-Trump Republicans are willing to vote for an obviously mentally-deficient man of nearly 80 years so that some unelected, invisible leftists can rule over us.

Does anyone notice how Kamala Harris is also in hiding? She’s unpopular and very far left so they keep her shelved. She too will help lead with some conglomerate hiding behind the curtain.

John McCain’s wife and Meghan and Harry don’t want us to vote for Donald Trump. Who the hell cares?

Watch (And, why is he wearing a mask when he’s alone on stage?):

Joe Biden completely botches the Pledge of Allegiance: "I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real." pic.twitter.com/Gct4AEVWog — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, as VP, he facilitated his family’s corrupt dealings. His son is tied to human trafficking, the Chinese Communist military, and a Moscow mayor’s wife in a new Senate report. His uncle, Joe’s brother, and his wife went on a $100,000 spending spree thanks to a CCP-tied contact of Hunter’s. Read the report on this link.

Biden campaign spokesman doesn’t deny a single allegation in the Senate report on the Biden family’s corrupt foreign business dealings, including the allegation that Hunter used proceeds from a shady Moscow business deal to buy trafficked prostitutes. https://t.co/mEv5B1haAE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 23, 2020

1. It’s long past time to open a federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and get Joe Biden’s testimony on the record and under penalty of perjury. All these phony investigations into the president and his family were launched without any predicates. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 23, 2020

2. Here, failure to act would truly be an abomination.https://t.co/oE1No7anVN — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 23, 2020