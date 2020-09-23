Possible criminal probe of fascistic Bloomberg allegedly buying an election

Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, LeBron James, and others are trying to buy the Florida presidential and congressional elections.

Michael Bloomberg is pouring $100 million into the Florida race to swing it over to Slow Joe. He also helped a leftist front group to pay fines for 32,000 felons — so far — so they can also vote for Slow Joe.

LeBron James is also planning to pay fines for felons so they can vote.

George Soros is pouring millions into the race.

Rep. Matt Gaetz believes there could be a criminal investigation underway.

Florida law says it’s a felony to provide something of value to impact whether or not someone votes. The question is, does paying off someone’s legal obligations qualify as something of value? It appears so. The leftists said they are doing it to unlock the Joe Biden vote, thus indicting themselves.

I just spoke to @AGAshleyMoody, she is all over the @MikeBloomberg-connected activities in Florida. There may even be a criminal investigation already underway.

THE STORY

Tucker Carlson Exposes Democrats

Tucker discussed Michael Bloomberg on his show last night, and his arranging the payment of fines for 32,000 felons.

“Today we learned that Bloomberg has raised $60 million to pay the court fines for 32,000 Hispanic and black Florida voters, apparently choosing them by race, who have felony convictions,” Tucker reported.

“Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City and failed Democratic presidential candidate, has raised $16 million to pay the fines of black and Hispanic felons — only — so that they can be eligible to vote in Florida this fall.”

Tucker Carlson Exposing Democrats Sucking Up To Michael Bloomberg "Today we learned that Bloomberg has raised $60 million to pay the court fines for 32,000 hipanic and black Florida voters, apparently choosing them by race, who have felony convictions."

L.A. Lakers star LeBron James is looking to pay the fines, fees, and debts of Florida’s convicted felons so that they can vote in the 2020 election.

EVIL DOINGS BY BIG TECH

Big Tech is censoring criticism of Soros after he spent millions buying off DA races. They don’t want us to know what he’s doing.

Senator @HawleyMO & Tucker Discuss Big Tech Silencing Criticism Of George Soros Hawley: "He spent $17 million since 2015 alone trying to buy district attorneys & he's had tremendous success…and now Big Tech wants to silence any criticism of George Soros & what he is doing."

“I can’t think of a rich person who’s had a greater effect on the way Americans live & the way American society operates in my lifetime than George Soros & yet news organizations have been bullied into not mentioning that because somehow billionaires get a pass.”

Tucker: "I can't think of a rich person who's had a greater effect on the way Americans live & the way American society operates in my lifetime than George Soros & yet news organizations have been bullied into not mentioning that because somehow billionaires get a pass."

The alliance of Big Government, Big Tech, and Billionaires will destroy the Republic.

Sen. @HawleyMO: "This alliance of big gov, big tech & the billionaire class needs to be broken up. These people have a stranglehold increasingly on our news in this country, on our communication. They want to have a stranglehold on our politics. It's time we put a stop to it."