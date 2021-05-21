NYC BoE loves PBS’s drag queen program for little children



















The New York City Department of Education wants to show a PBS program based on a book entitled ‘The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish. A Drag Queen’s book was made into a PBS TV program for children age three to eight.

Watch the clip and listen to the Drag Queen say:

“So, we are going to jump right into our book and we’re going to start with our hips and we’re going to swish them. We’re going to go, the hips on the drag queen go swish, swish, swish. Just going to swish them from side to side. Swish, swish, swish. Swish, swish, swish. The hips on the drag queen go swish, swish, swish all through the town.”

The Department of Education loves it. They think this abomination is great. They’re SICK!

Little children should NOT be watching Drag Queens. This is wrong and it’s psychologically damaging. These educators and PBS producers are degenerates.

This is trash but we have cautions on Snow White, To Kill a Mockingbird, Huckleberry Finn (anti-racism book) all have warnings or are banned.

Watch:

Drag queen Little Miss Hot Mess sings “The Hips On the Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish” to a virtual child audience on an episode of “Let’s Learn,” produced in partnership by WNET and the New York City Department of Education and aired on PBS. pic.twitter.com/pK9fjoOPMe — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 20, 2021

