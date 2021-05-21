Trump responds to the 35 “wayward” Republicans



















Donald Trump responded to the 35 Republicans who sided with Democrats and signed up for the 9/11 style commission on the January 6th riot. The commission is only a Democrat political power play, that’s clear, yet these 35 signed up.

Donald Trump wrote ‘from his desk:’

See, 35 wayward Republicans—they just can’t help themselves. We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!

He is absolutely correct.

The commission needs 60 votes in the Senate and it won’t get that so it’s probably dead, but the message is that a lot of Republicans agree with Democrats. The message should be that no Republican will go along with this exaggerated reaction to the riot at the Capitol.

Here are the 35:

Names of GOP that voted for Jan 6. Circled names of those voted for impeachment. Included district break down. 30 of the 35 come from R+ districts. Of those 30, 25 come from fairly strong GOP districts (R+5 or greater). Means they’re prime targets for primary challenges in 2022. pic.twitter.com/u7IdZ7xFsA — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) May 20, 2021

Related

















