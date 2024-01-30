NYC Council Overrides Adams’ Veto – the City’s Even Less Safe

The New York City Council, the worst council imaginable, voted Tuesday to override Mayor Eric Adams’ vetoes on a solitary confinement ban and a bill to document police stops and not handcuff prisoners in transport.

Police have to put the race of the person they stop as if that’s relevant. They’re going to make it about racism. The data would be made public. Many of the encounters are not criminal. Police also have to put down gender and age.

The radical council members used a recent incident where a very polite officer pulled over city councilman, Yousef Salaam, for overly dark tinted windows. Salaam lied and claimed the officer never told him why he was pulled over. The officer’s police cam told a different story.

Salaam is one of the Central Park Five who was released from prison after one of the group confessed to being the only perpetrator. However, Salaam had confessed to being an accomplice to the crime. He was not exonerated, but his DNA wasn’t one of the two taken from the body of the victim. Salaam had confessed to being involved in about 30 crimes in the park that night. He was 15 at the time. He has waylaid that into a political career.

The council voted 42-9.

The bill won’t allow solitary confinement as a punishment for the convicts who deserve it. The police now have to waste time filling out reports on every encounter, no matter how trivial.

The best is the no handcuffing of convicts during transport, even 30 on a bus. That puts the criminals and the police in danger.

The claim racism

“Public safety is a collective effort, but it can only be achieved when there is transparency and accountability and policing,” said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams on Tuesday in support of the bills. “Black and Latino New Yorkers continue to be disproportionately subjected to unconstitutional stops that go underreported. Civilian complaints of misconduct are at their highest levels in a decade. These stops can no longer happen in the shadows.”

Mayor Adams slammed the decision to override the veto.

“These bills will make New Yorkers less safe on the streets, while police officers are forced to fill out additional paperwork rather than focus on helping New Yorkers and strengthening community bonds,” he said in a statement. “Additionally, it will make staff in our jails and those in our custody less safe by impairing our ability to hold those who commit violent acts accountable.”

The bill on solitary confinement would require all people in city custody to have at least 14 hours of out-of-cell time in a congregate setting “unless for the purpose of de-escalation confinement or during emergency lock-ins,” which would limit the confinement to a maximum of four hours after an incident or confrontation.

These policies would also expand public insight into overtime, NYPD’s use of stop-question-and-frisk, and crime status information such as data on criminal complaints, arrests, and summons issued. The NYPD has long been under scrutiny over allegations of discriminatory policing by marginalized communities.

So-called marginalized residents are committing most of the crimes.

Related