NYC DoE increases ‘college ready’ grads — threw out tests, lowered standards

The New York City Department of Education graduated more children than ever from high school despite shutting down classrooms and canceling exams.

Basically, they threw out tests and lowered grading standards. If you breathe, you likely pass in the NYC school system.

The DOE said it graduated 78.8 percent of 78,834 students in the Class of 2020, and that 57.7 percent met CUNY’s admission standards for proficiency in English and math.

How this was accomplished raised eyebrows.

They threw out the tests and passed the kids. The students couldn’t get over the bar, so the DoE lowered the bar.

The state canceled last year’s Regents exams, which are normally required for graduation, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the DOE softened its grading policy in sympathy with families suffering economic hardship or illness.

Over 8,000 students received waivers to graduate without passing the tests, the DOE said.

The college readiness test was likely watered down, and they relaxed the grading system.

“The secret sauce is the DOE’s relaxed grading system, the Chancellor’s urging schools to give students the benefit of the doubt, and fewer students being boxed out by the Regents,” CUNY Professor David Bloomfield said.

They’re graduating youth sending the message that standards don’t matter. They’re also sending out uneducated kids to colleges. It’s a set up for failure.

