Trump Appointed An Envoy He Doesn’t Think Will Work Out

Donald Trump appointed Morgan Ortagus, not a Trump supporter, as Deputy Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace.

He rightfully noted that she fought him for three years and he doesn’t have much hope for this to work out. However, she has strong Republican support, so she has the job against his better judgment.

He wished her good luck.

That was different!

Donald Trump’s Statement:

I am pleased to announce Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace, to the Honorable Steven Witkoff. Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them. Let’s see what happens. She will hopefully be an asset to Steve, a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!

Morgan Ortagus has had experience in Diplomacy and National Security, and is an active U.S. Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer. From 2019-2021, Morgan served as Spokesperson at the Department of State (Pompeo!), where she was a member of my Historic Abraham Accords team that brought unprecedented Peace to the Middle East. Earlier, she worked at the Department of the Treasury as a financial intelligence analyst and, from 2010-2011, was the Deputy U.S. Treasury Attaché to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Good luck Morgan!

She appears to like him now!

The 45th and soon to be 47th President of the United States @realDonaldTrump! Under your leadership:

America will be first again

Our enemies will fear us again

Iran will be in a box again

Our allies will trust us again#TrumpVance2024 pic.twitter.com/lZ2HrwyE5L — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) November 4, 2024

