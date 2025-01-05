Trump Appointed An Envoy He Doesn’t Think Will Work Out

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
0
2

Donald Trump appointed Morgan Ortagus, not a Trump supporter, as Deputy Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace.

He rightfully noted that she fought him for three years and he doesn’t have much hope for this to work out. However, she has strong Republican support, so she has the job against his better judgment.

He wished her good luck.

That was different!

Donald Trump’s Statement:

I am pleased to announce Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace, to the Honorable Steven Witkoff. Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them. Let’s see what happens. She will hopefully be an asset to Steve, a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!

Morgan Ortagus has had experience in Diplomacy and National Security, and is an active U.S. Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer. From 2019-2021, Morgan served as Spokesperson at the Department of State (Pompeo!), where she was a member of my Historic Abraham Accords team that brought unprecedented Peace to the Middle East. Earlier, she worked at the Department of the Treasury as a financial intelligence analyst and, from 2010-2011, was the Deputy U.S. Treasury Attaché to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Good luck Morgan!

She appears to like him now!


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments