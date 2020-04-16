NYC Mayor de Blasio is cooking the books of COV-19 deaths

New York City is cooking the books and inflating their numbers with deceased people who might have had the coronavirus or not but didn’t test positive for it.

They added nearly 4,000 people, sending their COVID-19 numbers to over 1,000 which represents 57% of the previous count.

They sent the national numbers to more than 26,000, an increase of 17%.

These 3,778 newly added deceased people did not test positive for Cov-19.

According to The New York Times, New York City’s death count attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was a terrible 6,589 on Tuesday, before NYC officials increased the death toll by more than half.

Communist Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio has a rationale and you decide if it’s truthful.

According to the city “a death is classified as probable if the decedent was a New York City resident (NYC resident or residency pending) who had no known positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) but the death certificate lists as a cause of death “COVID-19” or an equivalent.”

Nearly 60% of the unconfirmed coronavirus victims died inside hospitals, the city said. 22% are at-home deaths of people suspected of having been infected by the coronavirus, 18% died in nursing homes or hospice, and less than 1% were dead on arrival at hospitals.

Some probably did die from Cov-19 but most or all of these people had other conditions and could have had influenza or pneumonia.

What good are these numbers in assessing the impact of the virus?

They’re likely getting ready to put the blame on the President.

The Times article hints at it. They reported that New York Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot recalled a somewhat similar count revision related to the deaths caused by Hurricane Maria’s strike on the island of Puerto Rico in September 2017.

That was another fraud perpetrated on the President. Just about everyone who died of anything was included in the count so they could use it to attack President Trump. The numbers of deceased went from 64 to 3,000. The fake studies decided that they had “excess deaths” four months after the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

That conveniently took place before the 2018 elections.

Here we go again.

In addition, the added numbers will bring a lot more federal aid to the city. Other cities will undoubtedly follow de Blasio’s fraud. De Blasio wants a billion dollars for the city.

And that’s just in New York. Former U.S. attorney Andrew McCarthy pointed out at National Review on Wednesday that it could happen everywhere else in the country.

“And if the Big Apple is going to cook the books this way, what is to stop Newark, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, and the rest?” McCarthy wrote.

De Blasio appears to have been fudging the numbers all along. One industrious math teacher has followed the numbers with increases that weren’t even possible. He recommended the President appoint someone to investigate New York City and the State. Read his piece on Newsmax.

That seems pointless since the CDC guidelines advise recorders to include “probable” cases of COV-19.

In addition, communist de Blasio has set so many criminals free that the city has a jail population as low as it was in 1946.

