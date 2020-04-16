Soros backed-group is funding people here illegally due to the virus

An organization led and funded by billionaire activist George Soros is one of several philanthropic groups funding $125 million relief initiative for illegal aliens living in California.

The Open Society Foundations is among several groups pledging to donate altogether $50 million for the California Immigrant Resilience Fund to provide cash assistance to those living unlawfully in the United States.

California is offering $75 million in tax dollars, bringing the program’s total funding to $125 million. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the details of the program during a press conference Wednesday.

Foreign nationals who qualify can receive a one-time cash benefit of up to $500, and households can receive up to $1,000.

Other donors include Emerson Collective and Blue Shield of California Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the California Endowment, the James Irvine Foundation, Sunlight Giving, the Evelyn and Walter Haas, Jr. Fund, the Marin Community Foundation, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the Akonadi Foundation, and the California Wellness Foundation.

They have $6 million of the $50 million so far. They can always get the rest from the taxpayers.

Soros believes we would be a better country if we had open borders and were replaced with people from the third world.