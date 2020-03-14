NYC mayor says we need to nationalize “crucial factories and industries”

New York City Mayor, communist Bill de Blasio suggested Saturday morning that the coronavirus pandemic could justify nationalizing “crucial factories and industries.”

De Blasio said the federal government must guarantee there is a constant supply of hand sanitizers and ventilators for people who contracted the virus. He was discussing President Trump’s handling of the pandemic at the time with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, a very far-left woman.

IT’S WAR, LET’S NATIONALIZE

“Here’s reality: This is a war-like situation,” de Blasio said. “We’re in a wartime scenario with a Mar-a-Lago attitude being used by the federal government.”

“This is a case for a nationalization of crucial factories and industries that could produce the medical supplies to prepare this country for what we need. People are going crazy trying to get hand sanitizer,” he said.

He says New York State is taking control of medical supplies and the federal government needs to do the same thing.

“We’ll be providing this to governmental agencies, schools, the MTA, prisons, etc., because you can’t get it on the market, and when you get it it’s very, very expensive,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a March 9 press conference.

De Blasio is talking about a communistic takeover of industries. There is no reason ever to allow communism, including under the guise of helping the afflicted.

Putting this into the public square as a legitimate idea is very dangerous. It’s not wartime and this is an absurd overreaction.

Watch: