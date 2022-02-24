Canada’s PM Justin Castreau Just Ended the Emergency Act

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Castreau, who said only two days ago that he would keep the Emergency powers, just relinquished his powers. He invoked the Emergency Act, a wartime act, to quell a peaceful protest by truckers who want the mandates ended.

Suddenly, he doesn’t need the powers after only two days. He is now “confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe.”

The banks are also unfreezing many of the bank accounts of donors and some of the others tied to the Freedom Convoy.

Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time last week, saying police required additional support to end blockades.

This comes as the CCLA – Canadian Civil Liberties Association – said they were going to sue the government.

