NYC Mayor Tries to Blame TX and AZ for His Illegal Alien Problem

NBC News: NYC’s social safety nets are being strained by an influx of asylum seekers from Latin America and being bussed in by Arizona, Texas, and the feds, according to Mayor Adams.

First of all, they are not asylum seekers. Very few are in any case.

Secondly, Texas and Arizona had nothing to do with this. The federal government sneaks them into Westchester Airport and other airports or busses them in every night.

Adams now wants federal dollars to help him pay for this.

THE PROBLEM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday demanded the federal government help pay for what he said was a wave of asylum seekers pouring into the city, claiming its safety net was being strained by busloads of people coming from border states and elsewhere.

There is a big problem, but it’s not coming from anyone but Joe Biden’s corrupt administration.

Also, this week DC Mayor Muriel Bowser complained that Texas and Arizona are bussing them into DC.

It’s okay when the rest of us suffer, but the blue state leaders don’t want them.

The problem is the Left.

But as opposed to D.C., the problem in New York City is exacerbated by its “right to shelter” mandate, which means any homeless asylum seeker who comes to town, by any means, has to be put in a bed somewhere.

“Currently, New York City is experiencing a marked increase in the number of asylum seekers who are arriving from Latin America and other regions. In some instances, families are arriving on buses sent by the Texas and Arizona governments, while in other cases, it appears that individuals are being sent by the federal government,” Adams said in a statement, adding that more than 2,800 asylum seekers had entered the shelter system in recent weeks.

Governors Abbott and Ducey denied sending the people to New York and they’re right. The people get to decide where they end up. New York City alone has a million illegal aliens, so naturally, their relatives want to come to NYC.

A spokesperson for Adams responded to those pushback claims, saying that the governors “should have more compassion for those seeking asylum in this country” and repeated the city’s request for federal assistance.

Where is his compassion for all the illegal aliens pouring into Red states? Why doesn’t he complain about the federal policies which are at fault? The problem is the Democrat Party.

Related