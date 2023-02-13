NYC Mayor Yearns for Vax Mandates – People Can’t “Do Whatever They Want”

New York Mayor Eric Adams appeared on the Friday broadcast of Caribbean Power Jam Radio’s “The Reset Show” to discuss his radical COVID vaccine mandates. He says it “just wasn’t right” for people to “do whatever [they] want.”

He’s pleased that the government overruled peoples’ liberties.

“That was a tough call because you know New Yorkers…no New Yorker wants anyone telling them anything. … That’s just who we are. We don’t want to be mandated. We don’t want anyone to tell us to put on a mask. That’s just who we are. So, that was a cultural shift in our mindset to say; we’re fighting this dangerous virus.”

He thinks they would have lost lives if he didn’t put extreme mandates in place [that we now know didn’t work].

“And so, those who made the determination that, ‘no, I still want to come into a work environment and I’m not going to be vaccinated, no, I want to still ride the trains. I want to do whatever I want.’ That just wasn’t right. That wasn’t right. And they made a decision, and the law was on our side that said we could mandate.”

He misses the mandates.

“And so they were removed. Now that we’re seeing a normalization of COVID, there may be another time that we’re going to have to do mandates again because these viruses are not going away. We’re dealing with a whole new environment of what we are fighting against, some of these viruses. They made the decision not to be vaccinated. They lost their jobs. We see the need now to lift the mandate, but those who lost their jobs could re-apply for their jobs, but they’ve got to re-apply just like everyone else.” [Emphasis added]

When government officials get power, they don’t give it up.

