Pentagon Hasn’t Ruled Out Space Aliens – Not Satire

By
M Dowling
-
4
1791

You think you’ve heard it all with the latest potential spycraft, but you haven’t heard anything yet. NORAD hasn’t ruled out space aliens. That’s what Gen. Van Herck said. We have the tape.

The strange objects being shot down are probably aliens – Chinese space aliens.

US F-16 fighter jets shot down another unknown object over Lake Huron today. The Pentagon said they have not ruled out extraterrestrial activity.

“I haven’t ruled out anything at this point,” said Gen. Glen D. Van Herck.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Breaking911 (@breaking911)


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
K.A. Davison
K.A. Davison
17 minutes ago

Has everyone in the federal government who holds any position of power and authority simply gone MAD? This sounds like those idiots who will say with a straight face, “Yes, we think that it’s most likely that aliens built the Pyramids because we have no other possible theories.” What lazy thinking.

1
Reply
Colt Baldwin
Colt Baldwin
17 minutes ago

Bullshit,

1
Reply
Fred
Fred
22 minutes ago

Actually, they’re illegal aliens. DeSantis launched some of them into orbit last week.

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
57 minutes ago

He must have spoken to Bob Lazar.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz