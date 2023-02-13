Pentagon Hasn’t Ruled Out Space Aliens – Not Satire

You think you’ve heard it all with the latest potential spycraft, but you haven’t heard anything yet. NORAD hasn’t ruled out space aliens. That’s what Gen. Van Herck said. We have the tape.

The strange objects being shot down are probably aliens – Chinese space aliens.

US F-16 fighter jets shot down another unknown object over Lake Huron today. The Pentagon said they have not ruled out extraterrestrial activity.

“I haven’t ruled out anything at this point,” said Gen. Glen D. Van Herck.

REPORTER: “Have you ruled out Aliens or Extraterrestrials?” GENERAL GLEN VANHERCK: “I haven’t ruled out anything at this point.” pic.twitter.com/Vrnnbyjwpq — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 13, 2023

