Pentagon Hasn’t Ruled Out Space Aliens – Not Satire

You think you’ve heard it all with the latest potential spycraft, but you haven’t heard anything yet. NORAD hasn’t ruled out space aliens. That’s what Gen. Van Herck said. We have the tape.
The strange objects being shot down are probably aliens – Chinese space aliens.
US F-16 fighter jets shot down another unknown object over Lake Huron today. The Pentagon said they have not ruled out extraterrestrial activity.
“I haven’t ruled out anything at this point,” said Gen. Glen D. Van Herck.
REPORTER: “Have you ruled out Aliens or Extraterrestrials?”
GENERAL GLEN VANHERCK: “I haven’t ruled out anything at this point.”
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 13, 2023
Has everyone in the federal government who holds any position of power and authority simply gone MAD? This sounds like those idiots who will say with a straight face, “Yes, we think that it’s most likely that aliens built the Pyramids because we have no other possible theories.” What lazy thinking.
Bullshit,
Actually, they’re illegal aliens. DeSantis launched some of them into orbit last week.
He must have spoken to Bob Lazar.