NYC “Peaceful Protests” Get a Big Shout Out from the Ayatollah

M DOWLING
New York City got a big shoutout from the Ayatollah, who is terrorizing the world and attempting to destroy Israel. The yellow flag in the first photo below is the Hezbollah flag. Hezbollah claims to be the “Party of God.” They are Iranian-backed terrorists committed to destroying Israel and America.

The crazy Ayatollah said, “Western governments say the Resistance Front is terrorism. This comes at a time when people flew Hezbollah’s flag in a street in the US. The people of the world are supporting the Resistance Front because they are resisting & because they are against oppression.”

He loves the Hezbollah flag.

Are they oppressed as they attack Jews, threaten the police, and seriously harm the reputations of top universities in the US, preventing students from getting an education?

They think about killing “Zionists,” which is anyone who supports Jews.

“And so be glad, be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists. I’ve never murdered anyone in my life, and I hope to keep it that way. I genuinely hope to keep it that way.”

This person sounds nice. It’s so good of this person (gender unknown) to not kill us. It’s thoughtful, really.

The radicals don’t want photos of their encampments because they are afraid you might see this:


