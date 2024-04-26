The Blue Collar Billionaire Cheered at a NYC Construction Site

M DOWLING
During a visit to a Manhattan construction site yesterday, Donald Trump told union workers he would try to win the state of New York.

He was on his way to court when he made the stop. The Judge has the former president pinned down in a Manhattan courtroom, making it impossible for him to campaign.

So, he has visited a Bodega where Bragg tried to imprison a proprietor who shot a dangerous criminal in self-defense, and now he’s at a construction site. Mr. Trump is considering a rally in Madison Square Garden.

During yesterday’s visit to a construction site in Manhattan, Donald Trump told union workers he would try to win the state of New York.

The workers chanted, “USA, USA,” “We Love Trump.”

“We’re very close in New York. I understand,” he said.

The blue-collar billionaire said, they’re going to try hard to win it. “We have a good chance of winning New York, in my opinion… we’re going to give it a shot.”

The President of the “very patriotic” 9,000-member construction union said he took a poll, and Trump is leading his union 3 to 1 over Joe Biden.

Watch:

Tulsi Gabbard doesn’t question Donald Trump’s loyalty to this country and explains why.


