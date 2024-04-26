The Blue Collar Billionaire Cheered at a NYC Construction Site

During a visit to a Manhattan construction site yesterday, Donald Trump told union workers he would try to win the state of New York.

He was on his way to court when he made the stop. The Judge has the former president pinned down in a Manhattan courtroom, making it impossible for him to campaign.

So, he has visited a Bodega where Bragg tried to imprison a proprietor who shot a dangerous criminal in self-defense, and now he’s at a construction site. Mr. Trump is considering a rally in Madison Square Garden.

During yesterday’s visit to a construction site in Manhattan, Donald Trump told union workers he would try to win the state of New York.

The workers chanted, “USA, USA,” “We Love Trump.”

“We’re very close in New York. I understand,” he said.

The blue-collar billionaire said, they’re going to try hard to win it. “We have a good chance of winning New York, in my opinion… we’re going to give it a shot.”

Democrats thought they could stop Trump. He is in court all day and campaigns early morning and evening while Biden is in bed The man is an unstoppable force: Donald Trump meets with construction workers at JPMorgans new office buildingpic.twitter.com/rLvEVBtWU4 — Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ (@TheSandraHQ) April 25, 2024

The President of the “very patriotic” 9,000-member construction union said he took a poll, and Trump is leading his union 3 to 1 over Joe Biden.

Watch:

Tulsi Gabbard doesn’t question Donald Trump’s loyalty to this country and explains why.

Tulsi Gabbard: “I Don’t Question Donald Trump’s Loyalty to Our Country” Here’s why: • Continues running in the face of 91 felony counts against him. • Bank account is being cleaned out by charges fueled by politics. • Attacked relentlessly. • The Department of Justice is… pic.twitter.com/y4R8d18yP3 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) April 26, 2024

Related