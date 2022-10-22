Bio-Male Causes Serious Injury to Volleyball Player on the Girl’s Team

A female high school volleyball player suffered a very serious head injury after a bio-male, saying he’s a transgender girl, in rival team lobbed a 70mph ball at her head and struck her. She is left with persistent concussion damage and vision issues. She can’t play.

During a girls’ volleyball tournament last month, a Highlands High volleyball player who was biologically male, pelted a player in the forehead with the ball

The Hiwassee Dam player, a biological girl, suffered severe head and neck injuries.

It’s estimated that the ball was thrown at 70mph – and was described as ‘abnormally’ fast by one bystander.

In no way should a big male be paying with these girls. It’s outrageous. They are physically more powerful. It’s unfair, and dangerous.

The bio-male pounded the girl. He can be seen on the right in this photo. He is physically a male and doesn’t belong on the team.

The North Carolina School Board decided to forfeit all games with th team with the bio-male.

