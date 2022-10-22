Bio-Male Causes Serious Injury to Volleyball Player on the Girl’s Team

A female high school volleyball player suffered a very serious head injury after a bio-male, saying he’s a transgender girl, in rival team lobbed a 70mph ball at her head and struck her. She is left with persistent concussion damage and vision issues. She can’t play.
During a girls’ volleyball tournament last month, a Highlands High volleyball player who was biologically male, pelted a player in the forehead with the ball
The Hiwassee Dam player, a biological girl, suffered severe head and neck injuries.
It’s estimated that the ball was thrown at 70mph – and was described as ‘abnormally’ fast by one bystander.
In no way should a big male be paying with these girls. It’s outrageous. They are physically more powerful. It’s unfair, and dangerous.
The bio-male pounded the girl. He can be seen on the right in this photo. He is physically a male and doesn’t belong on the team.
The North Carolina School Board decided to forfeit all games with th team with the bio-male.
Where are the Woman protesting this? They whine about everything else! The funny thing is there are already laws to protect woman from this and they just stand by and allow the Alphabet Soup Crowd, who are less than 3% of the population, get away with this. Title 9 was about protecting Woman, not people with Gender Dysphoria. The Courts are simply Wrong in Protections for the Alphabet Soup Crowd just like they ware Wrong about Roe v Wade. You can’t do anything about your DNA, but Alternate Lifestyles are a Choice! If you don’t want MEN in your Daughter’s locker room the fix is simple, vote for an America First Conservative Republican. The Alphabet Soup Crowd needs to go back into the Closet and be kept away from Children! Gender Dysphoria is a Mental Disorder.