Church shooter with a 30-year criminal record was up for deportation twice

Luis Manuel Vasquez-Gomez, a 52-year-old native of the Dominican Republic who lived in the Bronx, was the shooter of a New York City Christmas concert on December 13 at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers showed up within five minutes of him shooting in the air, and then at police. Police begged him to drop his gun, but he refused.

NYPD officers were forced to shoot Vasquez-Gomez. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Vasquez-Gomez was wearing a Dominican Republic face mask and hat and, according to the New York Daily News, was carrying a manifesto where he justified the shooting “because of the way the United States treated the people of Latin America.”

THIRTY YEARS OF COMMITTING CRIMES

According to records, Vasquez-Gomez had a long criminal history dating back three decades.

He arrived in the U.S. in 1976 as a legal immigrant. In 1989, Vasquez-Gomez pleaded guilty after cutting the hand of a man. He got off without prison. Then he was caught selling cocaine after being arrested for attempted murder. Gomez had fired in the direction of a woman and police officers. He went to prison and got out in 1995. The criminal of 30 years was ordered deported, but in 2007 and 2017, the bleeding hearts made sure he got to stay.

Vasquez-Gomez was last in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in 2008 after he violated his parole in 2007. He was released from ICE custody that year.

The Results of the Shooting Could Have Been Much Worse

Last night, as shots rang out at an #UWS church, bystanders ran for their lives. Three heroic NYPD cops ran toward the gunfire & engaged the shooter. These officers didn’t do it for praise or recognition, they did it because it’s in their blood to protect — ALL NYers.#Heroes pic.twitter.com/GoUvwUIphx — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 14, 2020

Luis Manuel Vásquez Gómez es el Dominicano que se atrevió a disparar en la catedral de New York, usando la bandera dominicana como tapabocas… 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/4qPfOQb6gs — Ode👩🏼‍💻📱 (@OdeComunica) December 14, 2020