NYC Sergeant’s union warns “DO NOT visit NYC…the city is dangerous”

By
M. Dowling
-
1

It goes back to 1996 that we haven’t seen this level of violence.

~ NYPD Chief of Department

In St. Louis, the District of Columbia, Philadelphia, and New York, serious charges against hundreds of people arrested for stealing and torching property have been dismissed. Those dismissals have come from the federal level in the nation’s capital, from district attorneys elected with millions in campaign cash from left-wing activist George Soros, and in New York from a bail reform measure that went into effect this year, The Washington Times reported.

In New York, where bail reform had already become a controversial law and order issue, the head of the New York Police Department’s union ripped into the policy Wednesday night. Speaking outside a hospital where an officer stabbed in Brooklyn was being treated, Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch called the measure, which has limited a judge’s ability to hold someone arrested, “asinine.”

In the District, where the Justice Department handles the city’s prosecution, felony charges were also dismissed by the dozens, according to multiple reports.

It’s what Democrat lawmakers want. Earlier this week, State Senator Brad Hoylman, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for DAs to not prosecute ‘protesters.’

“Systemic reform has to include our treatment of protesters,” Hoylman said. “There’s nothing unlawful about a New Yorker exercising their First Amendment rights. I’m calling on all five District Attorneys in New York City to drop charges against protesters for the class B misdemeanor of Unlawful Assembly (Penal Law Sec. 240.10) and the violation of Disorderly Conduct (Penal Law Sec. 240.20).”

They’re not protesters. They’re rioters, communists, anarchists, and criminals. If you like what you see in the clips, vote Democrat. You can live like this too.

This is the result of the Democrat policing and it’s disgusting:

Constant violence:

Black Lives Matter is free to shut down this Target if they keep calling the police on them:

This clip was taken in DC. This confused and rude young woman thinks she somehow has the right to insult the officers:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply