NYC Sergeant’s union warns “DO NOT visit NYC…the city is dangerous”

It goes back to 1996 that we haven’t seen this level of violence. ~ NYPD Chief of Department

In St. Louis, the District of Columbia, Philadelphia, and New York, serious charges against hundreds of people arrested for stealing and torching property have been dismissed. Those dismissals have come from the federal level in the nation’s capital, from district attorneys elected with millions in campaign cash from left-wing activist George Soros, and in New York from a bail reform measure that went into effect this year, The Washington Times reported.

In New York, where bail reform had already become a controversial law and order issue, the head of the New York Police Department’s union ripped into the policy Wednesday night. Speaking outside a hospital where an officer stabbed in Brooklyn was being treated, Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch called the measure, which has limited a judge’s ability to hold someone arrested, “asinine.”

In the District, where the Justice Department handles the city’s prosecution, felony charges were also dismissed by the dozens, according to multiple reports.

It’s what Democrat lawmakers want. Earlier this week, State Senator Brad Hoylman, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for DAs to not prosecute ‘protesters.’

“Systemic reform has to include our treatment of protesters,” Hoylman said. “There’s nothing unlawful about a New Yorker exercising their First Amendment rights. I’m calling on all five District Attorneys in New York City to drop charges against protesters for the class B misdemeanor of Unlawful Assembly (Penal Law Sec. 240.10) and the violation of Disorderly Conduct (Penal Law Sec. 240.20).”

They’re not protesters. They’re rioters, communists, anarchists, and criminals. If you like what you see in the clips, vote Democrat. You can live like this too.

This is the result of the Democrat policing and it’s disgusting:

To all our friends in law enforcement both outside & in the USA. DO NOT visit NYC & DO NOT encourage friends & family to visit. The city is dangerous thanks to our elected officials see for yourself. @StamatakisCPA @Pat_gooley @ANPV_nl @AP_Europe @GermanyUN @LAPPL @sjpoa @GLFOP https://t.co/2AlDSoRc4S — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 28, 2020

Nothing to see here, Just another safe night in deBlasio's Harlem, throwing bottles at the police, and taking over the streets. Remember, de Blasio, tied up the police officers hands. He'd rather have the city destroyed, than support a cop.@realDonaldTrump NYC needs your help. pic.twitter.com/9ZsGb3CxHJ — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 28, 2020

“It goes back to 1996 that we haven’t seen this level of violence,” said @NYPDChiefofDept when he spoke with @brynnCNN recently about the spike in violent crime. Watch more ⬇️https://t.co/z5YLe2zSvT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 27, 2020

“Pat Lynch said cops are “at their breaking point, whether they have 20 yrs on the job or only 2. ‘How can we keep doing our job in this environment?’ If we have no cops because no one wants to be a cop, they will have achieved their ultimate goal.”https://t.co/SHZLsZdD1s — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 27, 2020

Constant violence:

Black Lives Matter is free to shut down this Target if they keep calling the police on them:

BLM to @Target “we will shut your buisness down” pic.twitter.com/jwP9jW5EjF — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

Non lethal device….maybe the NYPD could of used those during the riots that destroyed millions of dollars in property two weeks again in NYC https://t.co/3ELVn0OyHU — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 28, 2020

This clip was taken in DC. This confused and rude young woman thinks she somehow has the right to insult the officers:

The moral arrogance of the young and ignorant left. https://t.co/fBghbo6pZl — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 23, 2020